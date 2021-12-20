Sana Khan shares photos from Mecca, calls it ‘most beautiful journey’

Mumbai: Sana Khan and her husband Anas Sayaid never fail to shell out major couple and travel goals. Be it Maldives or Kashmir, the former actress knows how to treat her fans with lovely photos. But, Sana called her latest trip as the ‘most beautiful journey’.

Sana Khan and Anas are currently in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Sana has been sharing some beautiful glimpses from her holy trip on her Instagram. On Monday, she took to her photo-sharing app and shared a serene photo where the couple can be posing infront of kaaba.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Verified Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah 💚 Thank you so much @alkhalidtours for planning this umrah with so much ease & comfort.”

In another post, she wrote, UMRAH ⭐️ Kya hasi sama hoga, Kya hasi ghadi hogi, Jab khana E khuda main hamari hazari hogi 🤲🏻 Nikah ke baad hamari zindagi ka sabse khubsurat safar ♥️.”

A few days ago, Sana Khan visited Hyderabad for a store launch. She stayed at the very royal Taj Falaknuma Palace. Check out what she shared below during her visit to the city of pearls.

It was in October 2020, when former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan left everyone in surprise with her decision of bidding adieu to glam and glitz. Later after a month, she made headlines with her secret wedding news with Mufti Anas Sayaid. Since then, Sana is enjoying her ‘happily ever after’ with Anas and her social media handles prove the fact.