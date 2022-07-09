Sana Khan slammed for posting too many Hajj pics, ‘Photo lene gayi ho ya Hajj karne?’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who is currently performing her first Hajj, has been actively posting pictures and videos from her pilgrimage. For the unversed, Sana jetted off the Holy city, Mecca along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad last Sunday, July 3.

The former Bigg Boss contestant, who is an active social media user, shared several glimpses of her spiritual journey. In one of her posts, she even asked for forgiveness from her brothers and sisters in case she has inflicted any physical or mental pain to them.

While several fans have been congratulating Sana on her first Hajj and showering love upon her, a section of netizens are irked with her ‘too many’ social media posts. People are brutally trolling Sana Khan for focussing more on ‘photography and reels making’ instead of her Islamic journey. Many even claimed that the couple is seeking attention by sharing pictures from a religious place. They feel that the actress is using religion to be famous.

“Hunger of publicity won’t let you know to do anything good. It’s addiction of glamour life. You can’t keep away yourself from camera,” wrote a Twitter user.

Hunger of publicity won't let you know to do anything good. It's addiction of glamour life. You can't keep away yourself from camera. — هاشم الندوي (@Hashimalhanfi) July 4, 2022

Another wrote, “Mashallah, but ek request hai aapse Haj karte waqt selfie aur videography mat karo please apna time ibaadat ke liye spend Karo . Social media ke liye tho poori zindagi paddi hai.”

“Show of person, attention seeker, now use religion to be famous,” a third user wrote. Check out the comments below.

Talking about Sana Khan, she is known for her movies like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Halla Bol and so on. She has also been a part of shows such as Bigg Boss 6, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Entertainment Ki Raat and so on. In October 2020, Sana quit world of showbiz and glamour to follow the religious path. A month after announcing her decision, she got married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad who hails from Gujrat.