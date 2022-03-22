Sana Khan to grace Ramzan expo in Hyderabad, details inside

Hyderabad is gearing up for the holy month of Ramzan which is just a few days away. It is expected to commence in the first week of April. The ‘City of Nizams and Pearls’ celebrates the joyous month on a resplendent level with great enthusiasm. Special bazaars, expos and roadside stalls will be set up where everyone can get to taste the delicious food and shop.

Kohinoor Expo 2022, which is said to be one of the biggest Ramzan expos in Hyderabad, is all set to begin from April 1st at Noori Palace in Bandlaguda. A month-long expo, which is going to be an ultimate shopping, entertainment, and culinary destination for Hyderabadis with plenty of choices, will end on May 4th.

Former actress Sana Khan will be gracing the exhibition on April 16th. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared the poster and wrote, ‘See you all soon’.

Speaking about Ramzan dates, the holy month is likely to begin on April 2 and end on May 2 (dates may vary).