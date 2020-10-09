Sana Khan’s journey in industry and her various controveries

Mumbai: On Thursday actress Sana Khan took to her social media and suprised her fans by sharing the news of her quitting showbiz forever citing religious reasons.

In her post on Instagram, Sana Khan said that the entertainment industry has given her “all kinds of fame, honour and wealth” but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She added that from now on, she will “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.”

While sharing her decision, Sana removed several pictures and videos of herself from her shoot diaries and trips from her social media account.

And now, let us take a look at her journey on Television and times when Sana Khan made headlines with various controversies.

Sana Khan’s journey in the showbiz industry





Sana entered the glamour world at a very young age as a model after completing her education till 12th. Sana Khan has acted in 14 films across five different languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films.

Debut movies

She made her acting debut in the Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society in the year 2005. Sana, 33, even made her south debut in December 2008 with the Tamil movie Silambattam.

Tamil movies

Later, she went on to appear in Tamil films like ‘Thambikku Indha Ooru’, ‘Payanam’, ‘Aayiram Vilakku’, ‘Thalaivan’ among others.

Bollywood movies

In Bollywood, she featured in films such as ‘Halla Bol’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

Kannada movies

She also did a Kannada movie ‘Kool…Sakkath Hot Maga’ and another Malyalam film ‘Climax’.

She also participated in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. She was a contestant on the sixth season of Bigg Boss in 2012 where she emerged as a finalist.

Journey in Bigg Boss 6

Sana Khan gained popularity after she entered the 6th season of the infamous and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss where she became a household name and was one of the most loved contestants.

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis love story & ugly breakup

In February 2019 Sana Khan confirmed her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis and their photos together often stormed the internet however a year later in an interview with Times of India she shared“I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.” confirmed the actress and she even shared a video on her social media about how things went down and shared that Melvin has been cheating on her for a long time.

Her controversies

In the year 2014, Sana Khan was bombarded with phone calls from family and friends, after a website mistook her to be the Pakistani actress (with the same name), who passed away in a road accident. Sana was shocked to see her picture on the website, which reported the other actress’ demise.

Sana Khan was charged with alleged attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl for rejecting her cousin’s marriage proposal in 2013. However, later all these reports proved that Sana had no connection to this case at all.

Controversial Ad: Controversial reality show Bigg Boss made Sana Khan a household name but not many are aware that the actress first courted controversy because of a men’s inner wear ad film.

Sana Khan quits showbiz

Sharing the note, Sana Khan wrote: “My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey.”

Reacting to Sana Khan’s post, her friends and colleagues from the film and television industry wished her “love and joy.” TV actress Ridhi Dogra wrote: “Sana, my girl Wishes you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day.” Actor-model Muzamil Ibrahim commented: “I wish you good fortune and great life ahead in whatever you choose to do. May Allah bless us and guide us all.”