Sana Makbul to participate in Bigg Boss 15? Here an exciting update

Mumbai: Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss is set to return on screen with its 15th season. The speculation about the probable contestants who are likely to take part in the show are already surfacing online. And now, television actress Sana Makbul, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has opened up about her wish to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

What did Sana Makbul confess?

In an interview with SpotBoye, Sana Makbul confessed that she may accept Bigg Boss 15 if the makers approach her. When asked about the other reality shows that she wants to take part in, Sana replied, “Well, I always wanted to be part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaja. And I have been offered Bigg Boss in my past but that did not excite me. So, I didn’t say yes to it.”

She further added, “Since the pandemic began last year, we have learnt a lot of things, including staying in a lockdown. So, if it gets offered to me this year again, I would definitely give it a thought. The show makes you stronger I feel and I think if I participate in it, I will be stronger than ever.”

Now, if makers approach Sana Makbul, it will surely be exciting to see her in the controversial house.

More about Bigg Boss 15

Speaking about Bigg Boss 15, the show is likely to premiere in October this year, if everything goes well. It is also being reported that makers are keen in roping in couples, ex-couples and a few commoners to make the show more interesting and spicy.

The final confirmed list of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants is still awaited. Stay tuned to Siasat Daily for more scoops.