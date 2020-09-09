Sandalwood delegation meets K’tka CM, demands relief package

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 3:35 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 9 : A Kannada film industry delegation led by superstar Shivarajkumar appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday to announce a relief package, including waiver of property tax, GST and electricity charges on theatres and studios in the state, and fix Rs 200 as ticket price for Kannada movies in multiplexes.

According to the memorandum submitted by the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kannada film industry as whole incurred a huge loss, and as a result of this, the state government should announce a relief package to help the industry revive itself.

The memorandum added that such relief packages have already been announced by several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar, in recent months to help the film industries of these respective states.

“The Kannada Film industry also needs such relief at the earliest,” the memorandum maintained.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivarajkumar said that the Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and also agreed to most of their requests.

“He gave us a patient hearing and responded positively. I am just an actor, not a businessman to quantify the losses which the entire industry has suffered,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce President D.R. Jairaj said that the delegation also sought the state government’s permission to start shooting from October onwards.

“We also assured the CM of following all the necessary guidelines laid down by the government,” he said.

Apart from Shivarajkumar, the Sandalwood delegation included actors Yash, Duniya Vijay, comedian and music director Sadhu Kokila, music director Guru Kiran, and award winning actress and BJP leader Tara.

Noted director Shailendra Singh Babu and producers Sa Ra Govidu and K. Manju were also present on the occasion.

