Sandalwood drugs case: Sanjjanaa moves HC again seeking bail

Bengaluru, Nov 28 : Kannada film actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has decided to appeal for her bail once again in the Karnataka High Court, which is expected to come for hearing sometime in next week.

Galrani’s counsel Veeranna Tigadi told IANS that Galrani has decided to appeal for her bail in high court. “Last time, Galrani’s petition was moved on general grounds stating that she had been falsely accused in the case, while this time the petition states her health issues,” a source added.

Another lawyer is of the opinion that the bail can be sought on various grounds and the lawyers keep changing grounds for the bail in the high court itself.

“Galrani might have thought it would be better to petition here before approaching the Supreme Court,” the lawyer added.

It may be recalled that three weeks ago, the Karnataka High Court had denied bail to actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and other accused persons who were arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case.

The infamous Sandalwood drugs case came to light in September when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested a person, who had spilled the beans about how high profile drug parties were organised in Bengaluru.

As part of this investigation, the city police have arrested several drug peddlers and subsequently it led to the arrest of Dwivedi first, Galrani a week later.

