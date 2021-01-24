Sandeep pips Datta to national racing title

Coimbatore, Jan 24 : Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd FMSCI National Racing Championship. Datta was the leader in the championship at the start of the day with 64 points.

Datta suffered a brake failure in the first race of the day which cost him results throughout the day. Datta’s day ended when his car came in contact with a few others after the first corner.

His Dark Don Racing team mate Sandeep then kept his calm to emerge champion. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Vishnu Prasad, 54 points was third.

In the Novice Cup category, Amir Sayed, who had confirmed his championship title on Saturday, won both races on Sunday to finish the season in style.

Provisional Race Results: Total Timing

Formula LGB 4:

Race 4 (14 laps)

Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 20:21.929

Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 20:23.545

Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) – 20:25.170

Race 5 (15 laps)

Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.426

Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.890

Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) – 23:59.793

Race 6 (15 laps)

Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 21:01.907

Mohamed Ryan (Msport) – 21:07.490

Sarish Hatarai (Ahura Racing) – 21:14.292

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Race 5 (10 laps)

Amir Sayed (MSport) – 14:17.157

Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 14:31.672

Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) – 14:32.509

Race 6 (10 laps)

Amir Sayed (MSport) – 16:34.084

Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 16:56.452

Neym Rizvi (MSport) – 17:01.933

Overall Championship Standings:

LGB Formula 4

Champion: Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) — 66 points

First Runner-Up: Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) — 63 points

Second Runner-Up: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) — 54 points

Novice Cup

Champion: Amir Sayed (MSport) — 120 points

First Runner-Up: Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing) — 49 points

Second Runner-Up: Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) — 46 points

