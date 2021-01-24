Sandeep pips Datta to national racing title

Coimbatore, Jan 24 : Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd FMSCI National Racing Championship. Datta was the leader in the championship at the start of the day with 64 points.
Datta suffered a brake failure in the first race of the day which cost him results throughout the day. Datta’s day ended when his car came in contact with a few others after the first corner.
His Dark Don Racing team mate Sandeep then kept his calm to emerge champion. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Vishnu Prasad, 54 points was third.
In the Novice Cup category, Amir Sayed, who had confirmed his championship title on Saturday, won both races on Sunday to finish the season in style.
Provisional Race Results: Total Timing
Formula LGB 4:
Race 4 (14 laps)
Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 20:21.929
Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 20:23.545
Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) – 20:25.170
Race 5 (15 laps)
Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.426
Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.890
Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) – 23:59.793
Race 6 (15 laps)
Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 21:01.907
Mohamed Ryan (Msport) – 21:07.490
Sarish Hatarai (Ahura Racing) – 21:14.292
JK Tyre Novice Cup:
Race 5 (10 laps)
Amir Sayed (MSport) – 14:17.157
Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 14:31.672
Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) – 14:32.509
Race 6 (10 laps)
Amir Sayed (MSport) – 16:34.084
Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 16:56.452
Neym Rizvi (MSport) – 17:01.933
Overall Championship Standings:
LGB Formula 4
Champion: Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) — 66 points
First Runner-Up: Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) — 63 points
Second Runner-Up: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) — 54 points
Novice Cup
Champion: Amir Sayed (MSport) — 120 points
First Runner-Up: Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing) — 49 points
Second Runner-Up: Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) — 46 points
