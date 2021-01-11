Sandhya Shungloo joins cast of ‘Indiawaali Maa’

Mumbai, Jan 11 : Patiala Babes actress Sandhya Shungloo is happy to start the new year by working on the TV show Indiawaali Maa.

In the show, Sandhya will essay the character of Laxmi, a headstrong woman who would become Kaku’s (actress Sucheeta Trivedi) pillar of support.

“My new year couldn’t have started on a better note. I am super excited to be a part of such a wholesome show. The show has all the elements. While it’s entertaining, it also teaches us important life lessons. The show connects with the people, and I am so grateful to have gotten an opportunity to play such an important and positive character,” said Sandhya.

“All my co-stars have been so kind and welcoming. It’s been a really heartwarming experience,” she added.

Indiawaali Maa airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.