Sangareddy: Young Muslim girl kidnapped, rescued when onlookers intervened

Hyderabad: A video on Twitter emerged of a young Muslim girl from Sangareddy district clearly disturbed as she spoke on the phone. It was later known that the case was one of kidnapping and the girl was eventually brought back to her family.

The young girl was working was allegedly taken by two boys to see the ongoing Ganesh immersions. The families of both the parties were well known to each other. The boys took the girl with them on their two-wheeler near Sangareddy town and so far no problem arose.

Young Muslim girl kidnapped, rescued when onlookers intervened pic.twitter.com/wAe5xpaAXZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2021

However, when they tried to take her to another Immersion taking place in Shivampet village, the girl refused initially and started weeping profusely. When on lookers witnessed the child crying, they intervened and objected to the boys’ behaviour.

The video shows onlookers comforting the child with repeated assurances on the Sangareddy-Jogipet main road.

Later on, Superintendent of Police for Sangareddy, Ramana Rao tweeted that a case of kidnapping was registered against the two boys who are currently in prison. It is assumed that the child was returned to her family.