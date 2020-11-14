Sangay meets US Ambassador Juster

Dharamsala, Nov 14 : Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay met US Ambassador Kenneth Ian Juster following a series of various other official engagements in the national capital, a statement said on Saturday.

“Ambassador Juster has been a long time supporter of Tibet and a great friend of mine whom I know from my Harvard years,” Sangay said after an hour-long meeting at the US Embassy on Friday.

This was the ninth meeting between President Sangay and Juster, the CTA statement said.

During his two-day stopover in Delhi, Sangay also participated in a closed-door discussion on Tibet organized by the Vivekananda International Foundation.

He also participated in two virtual panel discussions this evening: as a keynote speaker of the International Virtual Roundtable organized by the World Uyghur Congress and others, and as the concluding speaker of the Geneva Forum 2020.

Sangay is scheduled to leave for the US on Saturday.

Source: IANS

