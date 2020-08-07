Sangh chief to visit Bhopal again

Bhopal, Aug 7 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is arriving here on Saturday for a three-day visit. He will come here from Nagpur by train and will stay in the Sangh Office at Samidha near the BJP state headquarter.

He will attend an important meeting at Thengdi Bhawan in Bhopal on August 9. The apparent plan is to take stock of the party’s preparations for the by-elections to be held for 27 assembly seats following the resignation of 25 Congress members most of whom have joined the BJP. Two seats were left vacant due to the death of incumbment MLAs.

On August 10, Bhagwat will return to Nagpur.

This would be the Sangh chief’s second visit to Bhopal in 20 days. He had held significant meetings to discuss the elections and construction of Ram temple. Another brain-storming session is likely to study how the BJP can capitalise on the momentum gained on Ram temple construction at Ayodhya.

Source: IANS

