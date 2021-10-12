Sania Mirza gives Hyderbadi touch to viral ‘Touch It’ trend [Video]

Mumbai: From celebrities to common people, everyone are grooving on KiDi’s viral trend ‘Touch It’. Latest celeb to join the bandwagon is ace tennis star Sania Mirza. Taking to her Instagram, Sania dropped a video of the trend, giving her own twist. However, what grabbed our attention is the hilarious Hyderabadi touch to it.

The reel also features her sister Anam Mirza. “Can you relate,” Sania captioned her video which is now going viral and netizens are giving wonderful reactions to it. The tennis star’s expressions is the another highlight of the video. Her version shows how ‘Hyderabadi aunties’ force kids to show obedience infront of them every time they meet. In the clip, Anam can be seen bending and greeting to her elder sister Sania.

Watch the viral reel below which has got nearly 70k views since being shared and the number is continuously increasing. Besides, the post also accumulated a number of reactions from people.

Sania Mirza, who is an avid social media user, is currently in USA and has been actively sharing posts on Instagram.