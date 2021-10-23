Sania Mirza is brand ambassador for newly launched Zinda Balm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad based makers of well-known herbal medicine Zinda Tilismath have launched an ointment Zinda Balm, with international tennis star Sania Mirza as its ambassador on Saturday.

Zinda Tilismath Balm, is a pain reliever that provides “long lasting relief.” It is based on herbal formulations that are also found in its “wonder drug” Zinda Tilismath, a press release issued on behalf of the company said.

Sania Mirza said, “My mother had encouraged me to use Zinda Tilismath products and I have been using it and encouraging my family to use them as well.”

The launch of Zinda Balm marks the 100th anniversary.

The note said, “The Zinda Tilismath Balm has a unique formulation of pain relieving ingredients. It has exceptional soothing properties that leave the affected area with the ‘highest cooling sensation’ when applied.”

Zinda Balm is formulated from “100% natural herbal ingredients”, said Sohail Farooqui, Managing Partner of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath while interacting with the media on this occasion. It does not have any side effects, he claimed.

Founded in 1920 by Hakeem Mohammed Moizuddin Farooqui, the Karkhana Zinda Tilismath is recognized prominently as the grand manufacturer of Unani medicine. For its users it is the go-to remedy for common ailments like cold, cough, muscle pain, joint pain and aches, etc,”, said Imad Farooqui, the managing partner of the company.