Sania Mirza meets CZNBurak in Dubai; receives his signature bread

Dubai: No one is unfamiliar with the Instagram sensation chef from Turkey, Burak Özdemir, nicknamed CZNBurak. His technique for preparing and presenting Turkish recipes, generally while gazing directly into the camera with a smile, made his videos an instant hit in the past few years.

His Instagram has a staggering 21.7 million followers and counting. With several Indian celebrities visiting his first overseas restaurant in Dubai, he garnered love from thousands of Indians too.

On Thursday, Indian tennis star and Hyderabadi Sania Mirza Thursday shared a picture of her and the Turkish chef. The latter had presented a personalized bread loaf with ‘Mirza’ written on it.

CZN Burak is often seen presenting his personalized bread to many celebrities like former actress Sana Khan, Pakistani actress Hania Amer, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, Imran Abbas, Momina Mustehsan among others.

“What an amazing dinner. Thank you @cznburak and @cznburakdubai for having us Ps- loving the ‘Mirza’ personalized bread 🥖.” Sania Mirza wrote in the caption.

Sister Anam Mirza and her friends chipped in. While Anam commented: “Save some for me”, Bollywood director-choreographer Farah Kunder, Sania Mirza’s best friend, replied: “I needed to be there.”

Mirza is currently enjoying her time-off in Dubai with her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan. She constantly keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos on her social media.