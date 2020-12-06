Sania Mirza: Pandemic taught me to appreciate small things

Mumbai, Dec 5 : Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza says the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her to appreciate the small things, and value every moment spent with family.

Sania opened up on popular southern actress Lakshmi Manchu’s show “Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu”.

“I think the discovery I have made is that it doesn’t take a lot to be happy, this pandemic has taught me to appreciate the small things, to be around family, to eat home cooked food, we don’t need food from outside every single day,” Sania said.

“Just kind of enjoy the fact you’re around your parents and you’re healthy. That’s a realisation honestly, I’ve really had. I felt like we’re okay not shopping, it’s okay not to shop, it’s okay not to buy,” she added.

