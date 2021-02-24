Sania Mirza pens heartfelt birthday note for sister Anam; calls her ‘first baby’

Hyderabad: Tennis ace and winner of six Grand Slams Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared a sweet birthday post for sister Anam Mirza calling her as the ‘person she can’t go a day without’. Taking to Instagram, Sania shared a series of pictures which show them together and went on to praise her sister as her “saviour”.

Sharing the adorable birthday post, Sania Mirza wrote, “Happy birthday to my rock .. to the person who knows more bout me than I know bout myself.. my saviour, to the person I can’t go a day without , my first baby forever.. my ansu ♥️ MY PERSON .. I love you.” The first picture happens to be from Anam Mirza’s wedding. Anam married Asad, son of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, in December 2019.

Going by Sania Mirza’s Instagram account, it seems like the tennis star is very close to younger sister as she often shares pictures featuring Anam.

In January, Sania Mirza revealed that she had contracted Covid-19. She put up an emotional post on social media in which she shared her ‘toughest and scariest’ experience of battling with the virus.

More about Sania Mirza

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried India’s No. 1 Tennis player tag given by the World Tennis Association.

Sania Mirza even found a spot on the 2016 Times magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. She has been the recipient of 2004 Arjuna Award (the second-highest sporting honour in India).

Sania, who is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, became a mother to Izhaan in October of 2018 and the mother-son duo’s pictures on Sania’s Instagram account are the epitome of cuteness.