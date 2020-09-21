Sania Mirza sends best wishes to SunRisers Hyderabad

By Sameer Updated: 21st September 2020 8:59 pm IST
Sania Mirza

Dubai: Indian Tennis star, Sania Mirza wished her hometown IPL team, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) good luck for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

PV Sindhu, an Indian Badminton Player has also sent best wishes to the team for the match.

SunRisers Hyderabad wins toss

Meanwhile, SRH after winning the toss decided to field first. The match is being played at Dubai International Stadium.

RCB under the leadership of Virat Kohli will look to start the season on a higher note as they are eying their maiden title this season.

On the other hand, David Warner, the leading run-getter of the last season, will lead his troops from SRH to fresh beginnings after making a playoff exit in the 2019 edition.

Team

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

