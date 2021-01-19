Sania Mirza shares ‘toughest & scariest’ experience, says she had contracted COVID-19

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she contracted Covid-19 earlier this month but has recovered now. . The six-time Grand Slam winner put up an emotional post on social media in which she shared her ‘toughest and scariest’ experience of battling with the virus.

Sania Mirza also urged fans to people to take precautions seriously adding that ‘virus is no joke’.

Updating her fans and followers about her health, Sania Mirza wrote, “Just a bit of info as to what’s been going on since the year began.. I had contracted Covid 19 – I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience.”

The 34-year-old said she didn’t experience any severe symptoms of the dreaded virus but it was difficult staying away from her two-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik and family.

“I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2 year old and family,” read Sania Mirza’s long post on Instagram.

“I can’t even imagine what ppl and their families are going through when ppl are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves..it was scary as you aren’t very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories. You get a new symptom every day and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well,” Sania said.

Sania Mirza also said that she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and urged everyone to wear masks and maintain hand hygiene.

“This virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it. We must do everything we can to protect our friends and family… wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones, we are in this fight together,” she said.

Check out her post here:

A quick update .. 🙏🏽 #Allhamdulillah I am fine now .. pic.twitter.com/7s2pJM6ChX — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 19, 2021