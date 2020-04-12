Sania Mirza wishes Malik on marriage anniversary, shares photos

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza, Indian tennis star wished her husband, Shoaib Malik on the occasion of their 10th marriage anniversary.

Sharing two photographs, Mirza wrote, “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik

A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality

Swipe right for reality”.

Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik 😌🤗

A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality 😅😂

Swipe right for reality ➡️ pic.twitter.com/z7i1G5yrMH — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2020

It may be mentioned that the tennis star had got married to cricketer Shoaib Malik on 12th April 2010.

It may be recalled that earlier, Mirza had disclosed details about her first meeting with Malik. She told that she had met Malik at a restaurant in Hobart, Australia for the first time.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.