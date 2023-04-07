Sania Mirza’s Iftar celebration with son, Shoaib Malik left out

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza has always remained in headlines either because of her professional achievements or personal life. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple has become the talk of the town because of rumoured differences they have developed from the past one one year. Sania Mirza has been ignoring her husband for quite a time now and it is also rumoured that they are living separately now.

In the latest development, the tennis star again hinted that she does not live any more with her husband. She shared a video from the Iftaar celebration with her family on her Instagram in which her husband was not seen. In the video her son Izhaan Malik is seen with her and the duo are relishing the delicacies. She captioned the post, “Iftaar s with my….”

Moments after sharing the post, netizens questioned her where Shoaib Malik is. Relevant to mention here that the 36-year-old recently performed Umrah with her family members from India and internet users also raised eyebrows over Shoaib’s absence at that time too.

As Sania’s recent posts add fuel to the rumours that the couple have likely ended their relationship, but no official announcement about divorce was made yet by one of them.

However, it is speculated that the couple will file for divorce after the ‘Mirza -Malik Show’ ends. The couple is hosting the show together on Urduflix currently. They are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.