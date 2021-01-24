Sania Mirza’s Instagram follower count crosses seven million

Hyderabad: There is a great spurt in the number of followers of Sania Mirza on her Instagram account. The number of followers crossed 7 million (70 Lakhs) on Instagram, the photo and video sharing app.

Sania Mirza keeps in touch with her fans by sharing pictures of her various activities on her social media account. She also shares her pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik with affectionate messages.

Whenever Sania Mirza shares her picture with her husband Shoaib Malik on Instagram it garners millions of likes and comments from the people in the country and across the border. Sania Mirza, the world-renowned tennis star from the city, married former Pakistani Cricket captain Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010, and they have a son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania Mirza, born on November 15, 1986, is an Indian professional tennis player. She has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. From 2003 until her retirement from Singles in 2013, she was ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association as India’s No.1 player. Throughout her career, Mirza has established herself as by far the most successful Indian female tennis player ever and one of the highest-paid and most high profile athletes in the country.

Sania Mirza was named one of the “50 Heroes of Asia” by Time in October 2005. In March 2010, The Economic Times named Mirza in the list of the “33 women who made India proud”. She was appointed as the UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia during the event held to mark the ‘International Day to End Violence Against Women’ on November 25, 2013. She was also named in Time magazine’s 2016 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The Hyderabadi tennis icon has posted more than a thousand posts on her Instagram. She has followed only 366 persons on this popular social media platform.