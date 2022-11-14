Sania Mirza’s lesser-known engagement with Hyderabad’s Sohrab Mirza

Hyderabad: Amid Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation rumours, the couple’s past relationships have been crawling back on the internet. After reports of Shoaib’s first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui, Sania’s first engagement with her childhood friend Mohammad Sohrab Mirza is popping up online.

Everything About Her First Engagement

Before Shoaib Malik, the tennis star was engaged to the owner of Hyderabad‘s popular bakery chain ‘Univeral Bakers’, Sohrab Mirza. The two, who grew up together, exchanged the rings in July 2009. Sania and Sohrab were all set to make it to the aisle, but they couldn’t, as they felt ‘incompatible’. Reportedly, the couple parted ways just 6 months after the engagement took place.

Sohrab met Sania at St Mary’s College in Hyderabad, where she also studied. He studied commerce at the same college and pursued an MBA degree in the UK.

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorce News

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who have been married for more than a decade, are reportedly heading towards splitsville. Reports of their separation started surfacing online after the tennis star shared cryptic posts on social media. No official update has been shared by the couple or their families yet.

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Amid their divorce speculations, a new chat show announcement has left fans confused. The couple will now be appearing on a new reality show together and it was confirmed by the OTT platform UrduFlix on its Instagram handle. The poster of the show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ has also been unveiled featuring the star couple.