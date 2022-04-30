Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan enters Bollywood; Credits? Farah Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has just signed her ‘new hero’ for films. Wondering who? Well, it’s none other than tennis star Sania Mirza’s little son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Farah, who is currently seems to be in Hyderabad, took to her Instagram shared a cute picture of herself holding Izhaan. Sharing the picture, she ‘jokingly’ wrote that she signed the munchkin for just ‘Rs 500’. “Got my new hero for cheap. Izhaan Mirza Malik. This cutie got signed by me for just ₹ 500.”

“Sania Mirza, thank you for the discount,” she added.

Farah Khan’s adorable post has garnered thousands of likes and several comments. Scores of social media users dropped hearts in the comments section.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018. The 3-year-old little munchkin is one of the most favourite star kids among netizens. Let’s surf through Izhaan’s Instagram and check out some adorable posts here.