Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan turns 3; Anam, Imran drop sweet wishes

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik‘s son Izhaan Mirza Malik turned an year older on October 30. The celebrity couple is ringing in their little munchkin’s third birthday today.

Wishing Izhaan Mirza Malik on his third birthday, Khala and Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza took to her Instagram and posted an adorable picture of herself with the lil and wrote, “Happy birthday to the boy I love the most in the whole wide world! @izhaan.mirzamalik miss you so much ♥️”

Apart from Anam, Izhaan’s uncle Mohammad Asaduddin and his grandfather, Imran Mirza too took to their Instagram and wished the little one.

It was on October 30, 2018, when Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their ‘Baby Mirza Malik’. During the United Nations Women India’s launch of #MujheHaqHai campaign event, Sania had revealed that her child will not just take his father’s family name forward but will have ‘Mirza-Malik’ as the surname.