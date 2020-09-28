Sania Mirza’s way of dealing with social media hate and toxicity

Hyderabad: Ace tennis player Sani Mirza who is currently enjoying her holiday in Dubai with baby Izhaan Mirza Malik as she met Shoiab Malik after seven months, spoke about how the hate and toxicity has increased on social media in the last few days than before. Sania Mirza too feels that social media toxicity has reached peaks and explained how she usually deals with it.

Sania Mirza on social media hate

Speaking to one of the leading daily, Sania Mirza said that people are choosing social media platforms to express their anger and frustration.

“We’re living in difficult times and I honestly think that a lot of people are frustrated. And somehow that is coming out on social media and you can see how much it has erupted. There’s a lot more hate in the last few months on social media than it was before,” Sania Mirza said.

“Everybody has an opinion about everything and they somehow think that they need to put it out on social media every single time, which should not be the case in my opinion,” she further added.

According to Sania Mirza, people should use social media to express their opinions or discussion but not for passing judgement, abuses or threats.

How Sania Mirza deals with social media hate

Speaking about her way of dealing with social media hate, Sania Mirza said that she avoids ‘mentions’ and does not open social media every single day.

“I do take a break from social media every now and then and don’t really indulge in it every single day. To be honest, I never read the ‘mentions’ because I think that mental sanity is more important than anything else. I laugh at it most of the time but there are days when it does get to you, so I kind of cut off from it. You’ve to take social media with a pinch of salt. Good or bad, you can’t take it too seriously,” Sania Mirza added.

Spending time with family is what keeps Sania’s heart and mind off this negativity.

Sania-Shoiab reunion in Dubai

Sania Mirza finally flew to Dubai along with sister Anam Mirza and brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin to meet Shoiab Malik after seven months as the couple were stuck in their countries due to pandemic lockdown.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sania Mirza expressed concern regarding the same and opened on staying away from her hubby, Shoaib. She had stated that Shoaib was in Pakistan while she was in India, and the lockdown was difficult as they have a small child, who was missing his father.