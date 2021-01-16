Sanitation worker Kistamma receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the COVID-19 vaccination drive that began across the country on Saturday, Telangana gave its first vaccine to 42-year-old sanitation worker S Kistamma at state-run Gandhi hospital here.

Soon after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the massive inoculation drive across the country, Kistamma became one of the first healthcare workers in the country to receive the vaccine.

She received the vaccine jab in the presence of Union Minister Kishan Reddy and State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who inaugurated vaccine drive in the state. Speaking to media after receiving the jab, she said: “I am feeling completely fine as of now. I have been told to sit for a while as I just received the vaccine. I believe everyone should get vaccinated without any worries.”

When asked if she had any apprehension regarding receiving the vaccination, she said to the Indian Express, “No, I did not have any worries. I am a union leader in the hospital. I recommend that all sanitation workers and everyone else in the state should get vaccinated.”

A COVID-19 recovered patient herself, she recounted horrifying moments of being isolated at home in July and not being able to cater to her family, who tested positive for the deadly virus too.

So far 3.15 lakh healthcare workers in both government and private hospitals across the state have been registered as beneficiaries on the CoWin app. The jab will be given across 139 centers.

In New Delhi, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker was the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), along with AIIMS’ director Randeep Guleria.

