Sanitation workers: Meet India’s frontline coronavirus warriors

New Delhi: Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, nationwide discussion are taking place over the plight of medical staff, frontline warriors in the battle against coronavirus. However, another group of warriors in the battle, sanitation workers receive little attention despite the fact that they are also taking risks in performing the duty.

Dev Dutt Sharma

One of the sanitation workers, Dev Dutt Sharma who usually works in malaria prevention for the city is now deployed to help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to media, he said, “there is fear but if we sit at home then how will we fight and finish this disease?”.

Every morning, Sharma goes out to disinfect Delhi’s slums. He disinfects around 80 homes per day.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.