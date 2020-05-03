menu
Sanitation workers: Meet India’s frontline coronavirus warriors

Posted by Sameer Published: May 03, 2020, 10:06 am IST
New Delhi: Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, nationwide discussion are taking place over the plight of medical staff, frontline warriors in the battle against coronavirus. However, another group of warriors in the battle, sanitation workers receive little attention despite the fact that they are also taking risks in performing the duty.

"I do feel afraid … There is fear but if we sit at home, how will we fight and finish this disease?" Dev Dutt Sharma,⁠ Indian sanitation worker. ⁠ .⁠ Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the job of sanitation worker Dev Sharma is far from routine. ⁠ .⁠ He usually works in malaria prevention for the city. But now he has been redeployed to help in the fight against the spread of⁠ coronavirus by disinfecting Delhi’s slums, deemed to be at high-risk for the virus.⁠ .⁠ India has nearly 37,336 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,223 deaths. More than 10,000 people have recovered.⁠ .⁠ 🔗Tap the link in bio for live updates on the global coronavirus pandemic.⁠ .⁠ #coronavirus #India #poverty #labourers #lockdown #migrants #workersrights #Asia⁠

Dev Dutt Sharma

One of the sanitation workers, Dev Dutt Sharma who usually works in malaria prevention for the city is now deployed to help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to media, he said, “there is fear but if we sit at home then how will we fight and finish this disease?”.

Every morning, Sharma goes out to disinfect Delhi’s slums. He disinfects around 80 homes per day.

