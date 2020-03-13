Sanitise Parliament, demands AAP Rajya Sabha MP

A+ A-

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday demanded that Parliament complex here should be sanitized due to large gathering during the resumed Budget session.

While Parliament has cancelled and restricted issuance of visitors passes, officials and media persons are allowed in but without following any sanitisation process.

“Thermal scanners should be put here to find out if anybody is suffering from fever. In case of suspected coronavirus symptoms, he or she should be thoroughly checked.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that there was no proposal yet to adjourn the Lower House.

The AAP leader also welcomed the Kejriwal government’s move to cancel IPL matches in the national capital. “It is the need of the hour… you cannot have such mass gatherings at this point in time. You cannot decide who has the virus and it is best to avoid the situation.”

Seven matches of IPL 2020 — beginning March 29 — were slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium between March 30 and May 13.