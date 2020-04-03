Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar: In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital in the city.

The sanitising tunnel was installed on Thursday.

The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 70 are active cases, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir administration, said on Friday.

Five new cases were reported today.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: ANI

