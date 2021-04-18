Sanitization drive by Lucknow Nagar Nigam

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 18th April 2021 7:05 pm IST
Lucknow: Lucknow Nagar Nigam launched a sanitization drive in the city during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Lucknow Nagar Nigam launched a sanitization drive in the city during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) )
Lucknow: Lucknow Nagar Nigam launched a sanitization drive in the city during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Lucknow Nagar Nigam launched a sanitization drive in the city during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Vehicles been sanitize during Sanitization drive launched by Lucknow Nagar Nigam during weekend lockdown imposed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the country, in Lucknow, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button