Sanjay Dutt and his family history with cancer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. He took to the social media saying “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

Dutt came to spotlight when he had been taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after facing breathing issue and chest discomfort on Tuesday.

Sadly Sanjay Dutt’s family has a history of having this issue.

Nargis Dutt

Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s mother who ruled the Hindi film industry with her magnificent acting skills through 1940s and 50s was also diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1981.

She was being treated in New York. Later she returned to India later as her health kept getting worse along with the time. It was just three days before Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky she passed away.

Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in 1982 marking her memory.

Richa Sharma

Richa Sharma was Sanjay Dutt’s first wife. She was also an actress. Within two years of marriage she was diagnosed with brain tumor. The couple also has a daughter Trishala.

It was 1987 when Richa and Sanjay got married. She was only 32 years old when she died in the year 1996.

Maanayata Dutta

Image: SanjayDutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt’s second wife and Maanayata Dutta were also diagnosed with a tumor.

Dutt told India Today, “I lost my mother Nargis and my first wife Richa (Sharma) to cancer. Naturally I worry if I hear that a close family member has taken ill.”

Maanayata and Sanjay had got married in 2008. Also they are parents to twins, a boy Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.