Sanjay Dutt shares good news, announces recovery from cancer

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media on Wednesday to share a good news on the special occasion of his kids’ birthday. The actor announced that he has recovered lung cancer and expressed gratitude to his family, friends, fans and the staff of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai who treated him.

In his Instagram post, Sanjay Dutt also wrote that today happens to be his kids’ birthday and this is the best gift that he can give to them.

Sanjay Dutt’s official note on recovery

Sharing the note, Sanjay Dutt captioned, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”

The Instagram post shared by Sanjay Dutt reads, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.

“I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.”

Dutt Beats Lung Cancer

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in August. His wife, Maanayata had issued a statement that read, “Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital.”

The actor had also announced a break from work citing health reasons. Sanjay Dutt underwent chemotherapy treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Soon after, Sanjay Dutt began shooting for his film ‘Shamshera’ and recently he reported on the sets of his South film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Sanjay Dutt, along with his wife Maanayata Dutt, had flown to Dubai last month to be with their children, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt.