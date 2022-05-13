Sanjay Dutt’s family shifts to Dubai, here’s what he said

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently delivered the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, has finally revealed the reason behind his family shifting to Dubai.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt married actress-turned-businesswoman Manyata Dutt in 2008. The couple is parents to 11-year old twins Shahran and Iqra. Manyata along with her two kids, had shifted to Dubai in 2020 and often takes to social media to share glimpses of her life in the Emirate.

In his interview with Times of India, Sanjay Dutt revealed that the move was unplanned and it happened all because of Manyata Dutt’s business in Dubai. “My family love it there, they like their school and activities. My wife’s business has settled there,” said the ‘Khalnayak’ actor.

He further added that Manyata was trying her luck with business in Dubai, and it clicked following which she shifted along with the kids.

When asked if he misses his family, Sanjay Dutt said that his kids are happy with the move and are learning a lot abroad. “Iqra is learning to play the piano and she is also into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team .Their happiness is above everything else for me,” he added.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is currently working on ‘Shamshera’, ‘The Good Maharaja’, and ‘Ghudchadi’.