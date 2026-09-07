Sanjay Kumar Agrawal sworn in as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC

Jaipur: Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Monday, September 7.

The oath of office was administered by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade at a ceremony held at Lok Bhawan in Jaipur.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and other senior officials were present at the event.

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Justice Agrawal, who previously served as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court following a recommendation from the Supreme Court Collegium.

His appointment follows a period of controversy regarding the functioning of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and demands from lawyers for a permanent chief justice.

Justice Agrawal was first appointed as an additional judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in September 2013 and became a permanent judge in March 2016.

Before his elevation to the bench, he served as the advocate general of Chhattisgarh.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended his appointment as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

This development came after a letter from Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in which he raised concerns about Justice Sharma’s administrative performance and called for the appointment of a permanent chief justice for the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Mehta had levelled allegations against Justice Sharma over his administrative functioning and sought the appointment of a permanent chief justice for the Rajasthan High Court.

Additionally, the lawyers’ association in Jodhpur had expressed similar concerns, demanding the appointment of a permanent chief justice.