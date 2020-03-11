Sanjay Kumar, LS member appointed as Telangana BJP President

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday has appointed Bandhi Sanjay Kumar, MP from Karimnagar as the president of Telangana State. He will be replacing Dr. K Laxman.

The party’s national president, Jayaprakash Nadda, has announced the appointment of Bandy Sanjay as state president of Telangana BJP.

State BJP leaders congratulate Sanjay Kumar on his appointment as BJP state president. The BJP leadership has made it clear that the appointment will take effect immediately.

Congratulations ⁦@bandisanjay_bjp⁩ on being appointed as the new State President of ⁦@BJP4Telangana⁩ . pic.twitter.com/lE6xC6m2Kp — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 11, 2020

In 2019, Sanjay Kumar won the Lok Sabha election from Karimnagar constituency as MP. Bundy Sanjay has been active in RSS and ABVP. Sanjay won the Karimnagar Municipal Election in 2005 from the 48th Division. He contested the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections from Karimnagar and lost. Dr Laxman remained the BJP state president till now.

