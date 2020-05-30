Sanjay Kundu appointed new Himachal DGP

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s principal secretary Sanjay Kundu has been appointed as the new state director general of police (DGP) on Saturday, the state’s chief secretary said.

An IPS officer of 1989 batch, Kundu is going to replace Sita Ram Mardi who is retiring on May 31.

Kundu will assume charge on Saturday itself as May 31 will be a holiday being Sunday, the chief secretary stated in his order.

Source: PTI

