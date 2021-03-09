Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19, Alia Bhatt asked to quarantine

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes in after the news about Ranbir Kapoor testing positive for the virus broke out this morning.

The director was shooting for Alia Bhatt lead Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Reportedly, the filmmaker and the crew of the film have gone under home quarantine.

The shoot of the film has been put on halt. According to The Indian Express, a source revealed, “SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,”

The source added, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi on Saturday, and a picture of the actor from the set is doing the rounds all through the day. In the image, Ajay is seen reading the script and Bhansali stands next to him.

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The book was published in 2011. Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to be a woman who came to Mumbai from Gujarat with her partner but was betrayed and sold off and pushed into prostitution.