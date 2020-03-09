Sanjay Raut sharply criticizes Delhi riots

A+ A-

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut heavily criticized Delhi communal violence which claimed the lives of over 50 persons and left many injured.

Inhuman dance of death

He termed the violence as “inhuman dance of death”.

In the column in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the MP claimed that even Yamraj, the god of death as per Hindu religion, would have ‘quit’ seeing the violence.

He indirectly sought the resignation of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah over the riots.

Children left orphan due to riots: Raut

Talking about the result of the riots, he wrote that innocent children are left orphan due to the riots.

It may be mentioned that in the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi, many people have sustained serious injuries. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.