Sankranti 2020: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and other celebs extend warm wishes

Hyderabad: As the new year begins, the month of January will see a host of harvest festivals being celebrated across India. Right from the north to the south, Lohri, Makar Sankrati and Pongal will be celebrated by lakhs of people from these regions. Primarily celebrated in Central India, Sankranti is a festival which is dedicated to the Sun God. The 3-day long festival is celebrated to escalate the Sun God for the flourishing harvest.

This year, the festival falls on January 14, 2021. Families also make most of their day on Sankranti by flying kites and devouring delicious food. Tilgul (sesame) ladoos are devoured by the old and young alike. Apart from this, sticky sweets made of jaggery and sesame, patishaptas, jaggery and rice pudding, among others are also consumed.

The whole nation is celebrating the first festival of the year today. While everyone are extending their warm wishes to loved and near ones, Tollywood celebrities too took to their social media and wished their fans and followers on this auspicious day of Sankranti.

Celebs including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, among others wished their fans a Happy Makar Sankranti as well as Lohri and Pongal. They wished happiness and good luck to everyone.

Take a look at some of the celeb wishes below:

Wishing you all a very happy Sankranti!!💐🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2021

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Wishing Everyone A Happy Sankranthi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2021