Sanya Malhotra: Working with efficient co-actors enhances your work

Mumbai, Dec 23 : Actress Sanya Malhotra believes that teaming up with efficient co-actors improves the quality of one’s work.

Since her debut in Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster “Dangal”, Sanya has shared the screen with many reputed actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amit Sadh.

She particularly exuded a special on-screen bond essaying a mother-daughter relationship with Vidya Balan earlier this year, in “Shakuntala Devi”.

“The best part of the film (‘Shakuntala Devi’) is the unique portrayal of the mother-daughter relationship that sets it apart from other conventional stories. I don’t think I have ever seen such an on-screen portrayal in Bollywood. The most memorable moment for me was working with and learning from Vidya ma’am. The way she keeps the energy alive on the set is commendable. I am blessed to have had this opportunity to share the screen with her. For someone who is just a few films old, it’s always great to be able to learn from fantastic actors such as Vidya ma’am and Jisshu (Sengupta) sir,” said Sanya.

She also enjoyed working with actor Amit Sadh in the film. “It was a sheer joy to work with Amit. One thing that I absolutely love about him is the way he gives his 100 percent to his character. I believe that working with such efficient co-actors just enhances your work too,” she said.

On the most challenging aspect of shooting the film, Sanya recalled: “Since ‘Shakuntala Devi’ is a real life story based on a real personality, the challenge was to look physically similar to Anupama Banerjee (math genius Shakuntala’s daughter). In the film, I have experimented a lot with my characters – from playing a 15-year-old teenage girl to a married woman. It was definitely a challenge for me.”

The film will air on Sony MAX.

