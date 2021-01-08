Sanyukt Kisan Morcha holds tractor rally in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 7 : The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha took out a tractor rally in Gurugram on Thursday in support of the farmer protests against the three agricultural laws.

The tractor rally started from Rajiv Chowk from 1 p.m. and returned at 4 p.m. to the protest site. However, the tractor march halted traffic movement in several stretches in the city.

The policemen stationed at the protest site had tried to stop the tractor rally of the farmers by putting up barricades at Rajiv Chowk but later removed the barricades as the farmers were adamant on taking out the rally.

“The tractor rally was started at the protest site from Rajiv Chowk and passed through Sohna Chowk, Chintpurni temple in Sector-5, Atul Kataria Chowk via Sheetla Mata Road, Agrasen Chowk, Mor Chowk in Civil Lines and later ended at the protest site at Rajiv Chowk,” said Chaudhary Santokh Singh, President of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Gurugram unit.

During the rally the farmers raised slogans against the government and said the government should roll back the three farm laws as soon as possible.

“We had prayed at the Sheetla Mata temple in Gurugram that the Sheetla Mata should give goodwill to the government and the government should withdraw the three black laws,” Singh said.

Around 25 tractors featured in the rally which travelled for about 20 kms inside the city.

“The Gurugram residents supported the rally across the city and there is great indignation against the three black laws. This was a rehearsal. On Republic Day, farmers will put up the tricolour on the tractors and will proceed towards the national capital,” Singh said.

