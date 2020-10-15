Saqib Saleem completes 9 years of ‘roller coaster ride’ in Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Actor Saqib Saleem has completed nine years in the Hindi film industry and calls it a roller coaster ride with great ups and downs.

Saqib made his Bollywood debut in the 2011 film, “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge”, directed by Nupur Asthana.

He took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing about how his life turned because of the film.

Saqib wrote: “Today is a special day. Today is when the whole journey began 9 years ago, on this day ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ was released and my life took a 360 degree turn. From being just another from Delhi now I was a Yash Raj hero.”

“These 9 years have been nothing but exciting. It’s been a roller coaster ride with great ups and downs. But the journey has been solid. It’s made me evolve.”

“I still remember the opening credits read ‘Aditya Chopra presents – introducing Saqib saleem’ and I just couldn’t stop crying. Thank you to all for making this fraaandship with me and giving me so much love,” he added.

Saqib also thanked the entire cast and crew for making a memorable journey.

He captioned the note: “Onwards and upwards. Gratitude.”

Saqib was recently seen in “Crackdown”, an espionage thriller series that marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia. He will next be seen in the films “83” and “Comedy Couple”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.