Sara Ali Khan, Big B, Dia Mirza & others extend wishes as Ramzan begins

Mumbai: The auspicious month of Ramzan, which entails fasting, prayer and charity for Muslims, has officially kicked off in India. Bollywood was quick to get on social media to wish their fans on the blessed occasion. Stars inlcuding Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, and Hina Khan among others took to their social media to share heartfelt wishes with their fans and followers on the beautiful occasion.

Ever since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck the country last year, celebrations have been low-key. However, people have been expressing hope and praying for happiness and the return normalcy in the gloomy times.

Television actress Hina Khan shared pictures of herself in yellow suit on first sehri of Ramzan on Instagram. Hina, who looked mesmerising captioned her post, “Ramadan Mubarak,” along with a moon emoji.

Actress Sara Ali Khan who is currently enjoying ger holiday with family in Kashmir, wished her fans and followers Ramadan Kareem on Instagram. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video featuring a mosque in Gulmarg.

T 3872 – Ramadaan Mubarak ❤️🙏🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2021

Ramzaan mubaarak!! Let the Sehris begin. — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 13, 2021

More about Ramzan

Ramzan begins on April 14, this year and will end on the evening of May 12, 2021. During this time, Muslims will observe fasting, also known as roza. People wake up early in the morning to have their first meal, also known as sehri. They break their fast in the evening which is called iftaar. During the day, people abstain from consuming food or water.

It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practice fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.