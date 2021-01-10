Sara Ali Khan feels ‘strange, weird’ to be Sharmila Tagore’s granddaughter; here’s why

Mumbai: Young diva Sara Ali Khan, who hails from the dignified and royal lineage of both the Pataudis and Tagores, recently opened up on the strong relationship that she shares with her ‘dadi’ Sharmila Tagore and says feels very fortunate to have her.

Sara said that it feels strange and she often finds herself in disbelief that she’s related to such an amazing personality. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her bond with her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore and said that she is blessed to have a grandmom like her. The actress said, “I’m very lucky to have a grandmother like her because she is very warm. She is amazing. She epitomizes dignity and grace. And she’s also an extremely maternal and loving grandmother.”

Sara Ali Khan has further said that in her opinion, her grandmother Sharmila Tagore is ‘the first star’. She said, “If I watch Aradhana, and Mere Sapno ki Rani, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my dadi!’ Like, are you serious? Because she’s just superb, you know, she’s a star. I think she’s the first star in my opinion.”

“So sometimes it’s almost confusing for me, like, really that lady is my grandmother! You know, it’s weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she’s amazing. And I’m very lucky to have her in my life,” the Simmba actress further added.

On Sharmila Tagore’s birthday in December, Sara Ali Khan had described her grandmother as her ‘pillar of strength’. Sara had posted on Instagram, “Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the recently-released Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 movie Coolie No 1. The actress will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.