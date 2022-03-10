Sara Ali Khan flaunts her love for nature

On Wednesday, Sara took to the social media application and shared a few pictures from her Ladakh vacation

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 10th March 2022 10:37 am IST
Sara Ali Khan flaunts her love for nature
Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan’s recent Instagram post is proof of the fact that she is an avid nature lover.

On Wednesday, Sara took to the social media application and shared a few pictures from her Ladakh vacation.

One of the images features Sara Ali Khan looking up at the sky while on a motorbike. The other image stars Sara sitting around a bonfire.

For the caption, she used a quote by 20th-century Italian actress Eleonora Duse.

“If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She is also a part of ‘Gaslight’, which features Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte apart from her.

