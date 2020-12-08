Sara Ali Khan gives sneak peek from Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai: As Bollywood veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned 76 on Tuesday, actor Sara Ali Khan gave glimpse from her grandmother’s birthday celebration with a heartwarming wish.

The ‘Kedarnath’ star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her with her ‘Badi Amman’ from the birthday celebrations with a sweet birthday wish.

“Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots,” she wrote.

In the ‘all-smiles’ capture, the 25-year-old actor looked gracious posing with her beautiful grandmother Tagore who is seen donning a dark red suit with a black jacket and a white clutch. Whereas, Sara donned a pastel peach sharara suit, with open hair and no-makeup look. Both the stars complemented the picture with their radiant smiles, where the ‘Happy Birthday’ balloons can be seen aggregating the occasion.

The post garnered more than four lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Earlier in the day, Tagore’s family members including Kareena, Soha Ali Khan and many stars extended birthday wishes to the evergreen actor over social media.

Source: ANI