Sara Ali Khan gorges on ‘rajma chawal’ to welcome Mumbai rains

Mumbai: Even as the cyclone Nisarga looms large on Mumbai, actress Sara Ali Khan has been enjoying the city’s rains while gorging on homemade “rajma chawal”.

Sara, who previously shared her video of her fitness journey, took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a clip of the pouring rain from her balcony. In the clip, the sound of heavily pouring rain can be heard and there is greenery in the backdrop.

“Pehli baarish ki boonde… Rajma chawal time,” the actress wrote.

Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, keeps her fans entertained on social media with her regular posts from her childhood, time spent with her brother Ibrahim, and a regular stock of banter.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” with actor Kartik Aaryan, has a motley of films lined up.

She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Sara will also share screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

Source: IANS

