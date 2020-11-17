Sara Ali Khan paints the town with royal family Diwali pictures

Mumbai: Days are Diwali, it seems like Bollywood celebrities are still in a festive mood and the filled up social media feeds are all proof. Like every year, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan along with their mom, actress Amrita Singh, celebrated the festival of lights with yet another royal photoshoot.

Glimpses of the photoshoot have been by Sara and Ibrahim on their Instagram handles. On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a set of fam-jam pictures where the actress looked gorgeous in navy blue sharara set, her mom looked stunning in a royal blue ethnic suit and brother Ibrahim looked dashing in traditional Indian attire.

Take a look at pictures below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan too posted a set of photos where the star kid can be seen showing off his perfectly chiselled jawline and reflected every bit of royalty. Ibrahim captioned the photo saying, “ Diwali toh khatam ho gayi, ab caption nahi mil raha hai.”

On Bhai Dooj, dedicating a post to her partner-in-crime, Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan wrote: “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again and soon.”

On Diwali, Sara Ali Khan extend festive wishes to her fans and shared a stunning photo of herself where she looked ethereal in traditional salwar kameez.

On workfront, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name starring Karishma Kapoor and Govinda.