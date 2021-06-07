Sara Ali Khan rolled joints for me: Rhea Chakraborty reveals to NCB

Mumbai: Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput‘s first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statement to Narcotics Control Bureau in the SSR’s drug probe is going viral on internet. In a chargesheet accessed by Zee News, Rhea made some startling revelations.

Rhea Chakraborty confessed that actress Sara Ali Khan would consume hand-rolled joints, and even offered her the same. In the statement, the Jalebi actress also revealed that Sara always would have hand-rolled doobies with her and she even suggested them as a good remedy for a bad hangover.

In the charge sheet that is surfacing online, Rhea talks about the chats that took place between her and Sara from June 4- June 6 in 2017.

“There was conversation related to drugs, which she was suggesting as a remedy for a hangover. She was talking about Ice-cream and marijuana that she uses, as an offering to me for pain relief. This was just a text that never took place in person,” reads her confession.

Sara Ali Khan had rolled doobies, I have smoked it with her: Rhea Chakraborty to @narcoticsbureau on @itsSSR drugs case.



Rhea has confessed that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh`s daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka.



It further reads, “Sara used to have rolled ‘doobies’ with her. Doobies are marjuana joints. On a few instances I have smoked the same with her. She used to provide me with the ‘doobie’”

“In chat of June 6, 2017, you have shown me record and there is a conversation about vodka and drugs in this char. She (Sara) is offering to bring vodka and marijuana (as referred t as drugs) to my place. I have not received any such vodka or drugs from her on that day,” the chargesheet reads.

Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty were good friends in 2017. The two worked out in the same gym and would party together.

Last year, Sara was summoned by NCB during which she revealed that she dated Sushant for a brief period and even accompanied him to Thailand.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating and was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, has been in limelight since the untimely demise of the actor last year.

She was in jail last year for 28 days in connection with the drug nexus probed by NCB while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.